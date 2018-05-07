Celebs—like Selena Gomez and Tracee Ellis Ross—Stole the Show at Prada Resort 2019

Sure, the clothes were amazing, but we couldn’t stop looking at these stylish A-listers at the Prada Resort show

Tracee Ellis Ross and Lily Collins in colourful clothing at Prada Resort 2019 show.

Tracee Ellis Ross and Lily Collins looking amaze at Prada Resort 2019. (Photo: Getty Images)

If you saw footage from the Prada Resort 2019 show this weekend, you would have seen an abundance of ’70s-inspired prints, colour-blocking and the resurgence of the lumberjack hat (don’t believe us? See: here). But aside from the epic collection, the star-studded front row was what really had people talking.

Selena Gomez turned heads in a floral dress and oversized metal glasses, while Tracee Ellis Ross stunned wearing a pink strapless number paired with crisp white sneakers—if you have a special occasion like prom coming up, we suggest using her look as your inspo. Other fashionable guests in attendance included Gabrielle Union, Bella and Gigi’s little bro Anwar and Dakota Fanning and her beau, Henry Frye, to name a few.

Scroll through the gallery below to see what celebs brought their A-game to the Prada Resort 2019 show.

(Photo: Getty Images)

Selena Gomez

