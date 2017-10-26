Spot-On: Here’s How to Update Your Fall Wardrobe with Polka Dots

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
If you spent your summer scrolling through IG, you probs spotted some cool polka-dot looks on your fave bloggers. But the trend isn’t just a summer thang. In fact, the playful print beloved by fashion girls can transition seamlessly into cooler weather ensembles. If you need proof, just look to brands like Jacquemus, Balenciaga and Loewe that all did their own takes on the polka dot for FW17.
Whether you prefer a statement piece like an exaggerated-sleeve top that brings the drama or more subtle accessory like a dotted kitten heel, click through the gallery below to get your fix and start seeing spots.