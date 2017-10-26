Spot-On: Here’s How to Update Your Fall Wardrobe with Polka Dots

If you spent your summer scrolling through IG, you probs spotted some cool polka-dot looks on your fave bloggers. But the trend isn’t just a summer thang. In fact, the playful print beloved by fashion girls can transition seamlessly into cooler weather ensembles. If you need proof, just look to brands like Jacquemus, Balenciaga and Loewe that all did their own takes on the polka dot for FW17.

Whether you prefer a statement piece like an exaggerated-sleeve top that brings the drama or more subtle accessory like a dotted kitten heel, click through the gallery below to get your fix and start seeing spots.

Polka Dot Dress, $36, zara.com

2. Caroline Constas Off-The-Shoulder Polka-Dot Cotton-Blend Poplin Top, $506, net-a-porter.com

3. Alenari Booties, $100, aldoshoes.com

4. Tiered Polka Dot Mesh Skirt, $34, forever21.com

5. Comme des Garçons Polka Dot Pouch, $244, fwrd.com

6. Cetrin Skirt, $170, clubmonaco.ca

7. Oscar de la Renta Coral Embellished Polka Dot Earrings, $577, shop.harpersbazaar.com

8. Tie-Hem Top, $40, hm.com

9. Kimchi Blue Polka Dot Tie-Front Bolero Top, $59, urbanoutfitters.com

10. Polka Dot High Heel Court Shoes, $70, zara.com

11. Emilio Cavallini Polka Dot Sheer Tights, $38, intermixonline.com

12. Topshop Polka Dot Ruched Blouse, $60, thebay.com

13. Dolce & Gabbana Gold & Black Cat Eye Sunglasses, $474, ssense.com

14. Monse Polka Dot Pants, $1,795, shopbop.com

15. Antipast Bonbon Candy Mid-Calf Socks, $58, barneys.com

16. Dot Your Back Wrap Skirt, $54, nastygal.com

17. Balenciaga Polka Dot Pumps, $1,300, Holt Renfrew

18. Laurent Top, $164, thereformation.com

19. The Essential Polka Dot Print, $70, poppyandpeonies.com Next

