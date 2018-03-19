Plus Size Swimwear You’ll Actually Be Excited to Show Off

Hi, is it 25 degrees and sunny yet?!

0

Pool season is fast approaching, which means you need a chic swimsuit (or ten!) to sport this summer. This season, the options for extended sizes are refreshingly bright and bold, complete with fun floral prints and flattering cut-out details, perfect for days at the beach or lounging poolside.

That’s right—the days of bleak and boring swimwear that’s stylistically better suited to your mom’s generation are gone. Today, thanks to cool plus-size brands like Torrid and awesome collabs like Ashley Graham for Swimsuits for All, companies are embracing trends, patterns and COLOUR, delivering suits you’ll actually want to wear outside of the house.

Here is the best plus size swimwear—from one-pieces to bikinis—to shop right now, starting at just $16!

1 of 17

Previous
Next

Costa Del Sol C Flower Macrame Mio One Piece, $96, shop.swimco.com

Previous
Next
Check out the rest of the gallery

Related:

Why Is Plus-Size Shopping in Canada the Actual Worst?
The Best Plus Size Clothing Retailers that Ship to Canada
Canadian Swimwear Brands to Add to Your Wish List Stat

 

Subscribe to Our Newsletter
FLARE - Newsletter Signup

Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.

Comments are closed.

Resources