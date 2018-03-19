Plus Size Swimwear You’ll Actually Be Excited to Show Off

Pool season is fast approaching, which means you need a chic swimsuit (or ten!) to sport this summer. This season, the options for extended sizes are refreshingly bright and bold, complete with fun floral prints and flattering cut-out details, perfect for days at the beach or lounging poolside.

That’s right—the days of bleak and boring swimwear that’s stylistically better suited to your mom’s generation are gone. Today, thanks to cool plus-size brands like Torrid and awesome collabs like Ashley Graham for Swimsuits for All, companies are embracing trends, patterns and COLOUR, delivering suits you’ll actually want to wear outside of the house.

Here is the best plus size swimwear—from one-pieces to bikinis—to shop right now, starting at just $16!

1 of 17 Previous Next Tumblr

Costa Del Sol C Flower Macrame Mio One Piece, $96, shop.swimco.com

Related:

Why Is Plus-Size Shopping in Canada the Actual Worst?

The Best Plus Size Clothing Retailers that Ship to Canada

Canadian Swimwear Brands to Add to Your Wish List Stat