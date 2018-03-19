Plus Size Swimwear You’ll Actually Be Excited to Show Off

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Pool season is fast approaching, which means you need a chic swimsuit (or ten!) to sport this summer. This season, the options for extended sizes are refreshingly bright and bold, complete with fun floral prints and flattering cut-out details, perfect for days at the beach or lounging poolside.
That’s right—the days of bleak and boring swimwear that’s stylistically better suited to your mom’s generation are gone. Today, thanks to cool plus-size brands like Torrid and awesome collabs like Ashley Graham for Swimsuits for All, companies are embracing trends, patterns and COLOUR, delivering suits you’ll actually want to wear outside of the house.
Here is the best plus size swimwear—from one-pieces to bikinis—to shop right now, starting at just $16!