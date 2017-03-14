We're living for Chrissy Metz's plus size fashion shoot in Harper's Bazaar

If you’re a This Is Us fan, then you def know who Chrissy Metz is. On the show, which airs it’s season finale tonight (sobbing already!!!), Chrissy plays Kate Pearson, a character who struggles with her body image, while trying to balance her relationship, family and her career. Off-screen, her latest role is staring in a killer Harper’s Bazaar feature where she poses as a pin-up girl.

Since size diversity still isn’t at the forefront of the fashion industry, Chrissy had her doubts about this shoot. She told the publication, “When I first heard Harper’s Bazaar wanted me to be sexy, I was like, ‘Who, me?’.” But she was totally down to promote body-positivity. “I knew y’all were edgy but this is incredible—it’s validation” she said, “I can get into this now because I finally have the confidence.”

The star, who works alongside our November 2016 cover star, Mandy Moore, and heart-throb Milo Ventimiglia, stunned in a blue and white polka dot dress paired with cat eye sunnies and a red bathing suit with a glam wide-brim hat as part of this photoshoot. And people are obsessed.

It’s no secret that plus-sized fashion doesn’t get the attention it deserves and Chrissy knows this. She states that the struggle is real when it comes to shopping for her body shape. Though she’s lucky enough to have an all-star stylist, Jordan Grossman, who also dresses Sophia Richie and Halsey, she confesses that it’s “still slim pickings for plus-size women, especially for formal wear.” [Editor’s note: some of our favourite brands include: Eloquii, Asos Curve & Monif C!]

Chrissy Metz promotes body-positivity both on and off-screen and TBH, we can’t wait to see what comes next from this rising star.

