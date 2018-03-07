Reese Witherspoon’s Clothing Line Draper James Now Has Extended Sizes

Addition Elle
What: We love this Canadian retailer for its on-trend designs, cool celeb collabs (Jordyn Woods! Ashley Graham!) and actually affordable prices. They carry clothing, workout wear, lingerie, swimwear and accessories
Size Range: X to 4X and 12 to 24
Price Range: $10 to $250
Shipping: Free for orders over $120 and free returns
What: Launched in 2017, this brand sells luxury leather and suede moto jackets tailored to fit curvier frames
Size Range: 12 to 30+
Price Range: $500 to $700
Shipping: Cost varies based on location
Anna Scholz
What: A stylish, trend-driven clothing brand that’s been spotted on both Adele and Ashley Graham.
Size Range: 12 to 24
Price Range: $100 t0 $250
Shipping: $30 flat rate standard shipping
Ashley Nell Tipton
What: Designer Ashley Nell Tipton blew up after winning Project Runway in 2015. Her line includes an edited-down selection of clothing, jewellery and eyewear.
Size Range: 14 to 30
Price Range: $10 to $100
Shipping: $35 USD for up to two pieces, $60 USD for three or more pieces
Asos Curve
What: Carrying swimwear to outerwear and everything in between, this is the go-to destination for affordable, cool clothing.
Size Range: Up to size 28
Price Range: $5 t0 $255
Shipping: $30 standard shipping
Charlotte Russe Plus Size
What: Super affordable, trend-driven clothing and accessories
Size Range: 14 to 26
Price Range: $5 t0 $50
Shipping: $20 standard shipping
City Chic
What: Elevated basics, lingerie, workwear and outerwear can all be found at this plus-size retailer.
Size Range: 14 to 24
Price Range: $30 t0 $200
Shipping: $5 standard shipping
Curvy Beach
What: A swimwear line made for curvy bodies, with a major emphasis on fit and silhouette
Size Range: 8 to 26 and B to J cups
Price Range: $20 t0 $100 USD
Shipping: Cost varies based on location
Day Won
What: A line of high-performance workout wear and athleisure designed by model Candice Huffine. This brand is focused on sustainability and is manufactured in the United States with local and recycled materials.
Size Range: Up to size 32
Price Range: $20 t0 $100 USD
Shipping: $15 USD standard shipping
Draper James
What: Reese Witherspoon‘s coveted line now caters to plus-size women through its collaboration with Eloquii. The Spring/Summer 2018 collection features 16 beautiful pieces in her signature prints and silhouettes.
Size Range: Up to size 28
Price Range: $55 t0 $225 USD
Shipping: $19.50 USD standard shipping
Eloquii
What: Eloquii takes inspiration from the runway to deliver the latest fashions for curvy body types. They carry a wide range of styles perfect for any occasion, whether you’re looking for something more sophisticated or playful.
Size Range: 14 to 28
Price Range: $20 t0 $100 USD
Shipping: $19.50 USD standard shipping
Evans
What: This is a go-to destination for cool plus-size fashion. They carry a mix of brands and a variety of items, including hard-to-find wide-fit styles.
Size Range: 10 to 20
Price Range: $10 to $150
Shipping: $13 for standard shipping, $30 for express shipping
Forever21 +
What: Affordable, trendy clothes and accessories are the name of the game at this store.
Size Range: 12 to 22
Price Range: $10 to $100
Shipping: $11.50 for standard shipping on orders under $50. Free shipping on orders over $50. $30 for express shipping.
Good American
What: Khloé Kardashian’s Insta-famous denim line that’s known for figure-flattering styles
Size Range: Up to 24
Price Range: $150 to $260 USD
Shipping: Cost varies based on location, standard and express options available
H&M+
What: You’ll find affordable basics and fashion-forward separates at this retailer.
Size Range: 14 to 26
Price Range: $15 to $150
Shipping: $8 for standard shipping
Joe Fresh
What: Launched in Fall 2017, this plus line is an extension of Joe Fresh’s women’s clothing collection, featuring the same great styles and prices in a more inclusive range.
Size Range: Up to size 26
Price Range: $5 to $60
Shipping: $8 for standard shipping, $17 for express shipping
Lane Bryant
What: This shopping destination emphasizes cut and shape—they even have a section dedicated to petites
Size Range: 14 to 28
Price Range: $5 to $250
Shipping: Cost varies based on location
Laura Plus
What: Laura specializes in formalwear, with clothing perfect for prom, weddings or any other fancy-schmancy event you might need an outfit for, but they also carry loads of everyday essentials like jeans, knitwear and outerwear.
Size Range: 14 to 24
Price Range: $50 to $350
Shipping: Free standard shipping (excluding YK, NT and NU, which cost $18), $25 express shipping (excluding YK, NT and NU, which cost $45)
Loft Plus
What: Ann Taylor’s sister brand launched extended sizing in early February 2018. Here you’ll find bright colours, fun prints and trendy separates galore.
Size Range: 16 to 26
Price Range: $30 to $200
Shipping: $8.95 USD for standard shipping on orders under $125 USD, free for orders over $125 USD
Lucky Brand
What: This brand has so much more to offer than just denim. They carry a wide range of clothing and accessories that have a cool, laid-back vibe. Their plus line is no exception!
Size Range: Up to size 24
Price Range: $20 to $150
Shipping: $10 USD for standard shipping, $17 USD for express shipping
Madewell
What: J.Crew’s sister brand launched extended sizes in denim at the start of 2018 and we hope they do the same with the rest of their collection soon.
Size Range: Up to size 20
Price Range: $100 to $200
Shipping: $10 for standard shipping, $25 express shipping on orders under $175 and free express shipping for orders over $175
Mod Cloth
What: Vintage-inspired clothing, accessories and swimwear—think cute A-line dresses and retro high-waisted bikini bottoms
Size Range: Up to size 30
Price Range: $10 to $310
Shipping: $11 to $30, depending on the shipping method you choose
Monif C.
What: Known for their bold patterns, colours and designs, this is a go-to destination for anything-but-basic attire.
Size Range: 14 to 24
Price Range: $100 to $250
Shipping: $40 for standard shipping on orders under $250 and $35 for orders over $250
Navabi
What: A one-stop-shop for all plus-size fashion, carrying everything from sleepwear to evening gowns from a list of more than 100 designers
Size Range: 8 to 28
Price Range: $25 to $1000
Shipping: $40 for standard shipping on orders under $250 and $35 for orders over $250
Old Navy
What: Cheap and cheerful clothing in a super broad size range
Size Range: Up to size 30
Price Range: $5 to $100
Shipping: Free everyday shipping (7-10 business days) on orders $50 or more, $8 to $22 for express shipping methods
Penningtons
What: This Canadian plus-size retailer brings in some pretty major collabs, like its recent collection with Melissa McCarthy
Size Range: 12 to 28
Price Range: $100 to $250
Shipping: $40 for standard shipping on orders under $250 and $35 for orders over $250
Premme
What: The brainchild of influencers Gabi Gregg and Nicolette Mason, Premme carries fun and affordable—yet still high quality—clothing for curvy women.
Size Range: 12 to 30
Price Range: $30 to $200
Shipping: Cost varies based on location
Rebdolls
What: Legit cool clothing perf for someone who loves to rock bold and daring trends
Size Range: Up to 32
Price Range: $10 to $400
Shipping: $9.95 USD for standard shipping on orders under $75 USD and free for orders over $75 USD. $29.99 USD for express shipping.
Reitmans
What: We love this Canadian brand for affordable basics, like comfy knits, work-approps trousers and cozy outerwear.
Size Range: Up to 38
Price Range: $10 to $100
Shipping: $7.95 for standard shipping
See Rose Go
What: This e-tailer was founded in 2017 and stemmed from a conversation discussing the lack of brands catering to plus-size women. From there, the founders created a clothing brand with a focus on three main things: quality, fit and style.
Size Range: 14 to 24
Price Range: $100 to $350
Shipping: $30 standard shipping
Suzy Shier
What: The curvy collection carries affordable separates that would make a great addition to your work wardrobe.
Size Range: 12 to 28
Price Range: $10 to $80
Shipping: $8.99 for standard shipping on orders under $99 and free for orders over $99
Target
What: Really cute, really affordable basics. We especially love their swimwear and dresses!
Size Range: Up to size 30
Price Range: $10 to $130
Shipping: $40 for standard shipping on orders under $250 and $35 for orders over $250
The Bay
What: This iconic Canadian shopping destination caters to curvy women with a range of different brands offering larger sizes. The Jessica Simpson collection is a fan fave.
Size Range: Up to size 24
Price Range: $50 to $500
Shipping: $8 for standard shipping on orders under $99 and free for orders over $99
Toni Plus
What: Hailing back to 1972, this plus-size retailer has been on the plus-size clothing scene for a while, so they defs know a thing or two when it comes to the right fit. Today, they carry a range of clothing from a variety of brands to suit different styles.
Size Range: 14 to 22
Price Range: $100 to $2000
Shipping: $15 USD for standard shipping on orders under $499 USD and free for orders over $e500
Torrid
What: A cool-girl destination for trendy and affordable fashion that pays close attention to fit. They have gorg lingerie, fitness and swimwear pieces, too!
Size Range: 10 to 30
Price Range: $15 to $150
Shipping: Cost varies based on location
Universal Standard
What: In 2015, this brand was founded by two friends who noticed the lack of stores that catered to curvy women. Now, the brand is chock full of stylish clothing. They’re known for their Universal Fit Liberty program which allows you to exchange clothing items for free within a year of purchase if your body fluctuates in size.
Size Range: 10 to 28
Price Range: $20 to $350
Shipping: $15 USD for standard shipping on orders under $300 USD and free for orders over $300 USD
Violeta by Mango
What: A cool-girl shopping desintation with a v good selection of clothing and accessories inspired by runway designs—and the best affordable accessories (hello, tassle earrings!)
Size Range: 10 to 22
Price Range: $20 to $350
Shipping: Cost varies based on location
11 Honoré
What: This brand delivers high-fashion, size-inclusive clothing from designers like Zac Posen, Marchesa, Prabal Gurung and more.
Size Range: Up to size 26
Price Range: $300 to $3000
Shipping: Cost varies based on location
Swimsuits For All
What: A go-to destination for plus size swimwear, carrying coveted brands like GabiFresh and Ashley Graham
Size Range: Up to 34
Price Range: $30 to $200
Shipping: $22.99 for standard shipping and $30.99 for express
