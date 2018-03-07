Reese Witherspoon’s Clothing Line Draper James Now Has Extended Sizes

What: We love this Canadian retailer for its on-trend designs, cool celeb collabs (Jordyn Woods! Ashley Graham!) and actually affordable prices. They carry clothing, workout wear, lingerie, swimwear and accessories

Size Range: X to 4X and 12 to 24

Price Range: $10 to $250

Shipping: Free for orders over $120 and free returns

What: Launched in 2017, this brand sells luxury leather and suede moto jackets tailored to fit curvier frames

Size Range: 12 to 30+

Price Range: $500 to $700

Shipping: Cost varies based on location

What: A stylish, trend-driven clothing brand that’s been spotted on both Adele and Ashley Graham.

Size Range: 12 to 24

Price Range: $100 t0 $250

Shipping: $30 flat rate standard shipping

What: Designer Ashley Nell Tipton blew up after winning Project Runway in 2015. Her line includes an edited-down selection of clothing, jewellery and eyewear.

Size Range: 14 to 30

Price Range: $10 to $100

Shipping: $35 USD for up to two pieces, $60 USD for three or more pieces

What: Carrying swimwear to outerwear and everything in between, this is the go-to destination for affordable, cool clothing.

Size Range: Up to size 28

Price Range: $5 t0 $255

Shipping: $30 standard shipping

What: Super affordable, trend-driven clothing and accessories

Size Range: 14 to 26

Price Range: $5 t0 $50

Shipping: $20 standard shipping

What: Elevated basics, lingerie, workwear and outerwear can all be found at this plus-size retailer.

Size Range: 14 to 24

Price Range: $30 t0 $200

Shipping: $5 standard shipping

What: A swimwear line made for curvy bodies, with a major emphasis on fit and silhouette

Size Range: 8 to 26 and B to J cups

Price Range: $20 t0 $100 USD

Shipping: Cost varies based on location

What: A line of high-performance workout wear and athleisure designed by model Candice Huffine. This brand is focused on sustainability and is manufactured in the United States with local and recycled materials.

Size Range: Up to size 32

Price Range: $20 t0 $100 USD

Shipping: $15 USD standard shipping

What: Reese Witherspoon‘s coveted line now caters to plus-size women through its collaboration with Eloquii. The Spring/Summer 2018 collection features 16 beautiful pieces in her signature prints and silhouettes.

Size Range: Up to size 28

Price Range: $55 t0 $225 USD

Shipping: $19.50 USD standard shipping

What: Eloquii takes inspiration from the runway to deliver the latest fashions for curvy body types. They carry a wide range of styles perfect for any occasion, whether you’re looking for something more sophisticated or playful.

Size Range: 14 to 28

Price Range: $20 t0 $100 USD

Shipping: $19.50 USD standard shipping

What: This is a go-to destination for cool plus-size fashion. They carry a mix of brands and a variety of items, including hard-to-find wide-fit styles.

Size Range: 10 to 20

Price Range: $10 to $150

Shipping: $13 for standard shipping, $30 for express shipping

What: Affordable, trendy clothes and accessories are the name of the game at this store.

Size Range: 12 to 22

Price Range: $10 to $100

Shipping: $11.50 for standard shipping on orders under $50. Free shipping on orders over $50. $30 for express shipping.

What: Khloé Kardashian’s Insta-famous denim line that’s known for figure-flattering styles

Size Range: Up to 24

Price Range: $150 to $260 USD

Shipping: Cost varies based on location, standard and express options available

What: You’ll find affordable basics and fashion-forward separates at this retailer.

Size Range: 14 to 26

Price Range: $15 to $150

Shipping: $8 for standard shipping

What: Launched in Fall 2017, this plus line is an extension of Joe Fresh’s women’s clothing collection, featuring the same great styles and prices in a more inclusive range.

Size Range: Up to size 26

Price Range: $5 to $60

Shipping: $8 for standard shipping, $17 for express shipping

What: This shopping destination emphasizes cut and shape—they even have a section dedicated to petites

Size Range: 14 to 28

Price Range: $5 to $250

Shipping: Cost varies based on location

What: Laura specializes in formalwear, with clothing perfect for prom, weddings or any other fancy-schmancy event you might need an outfit for, but they also carry loads of everyday essentials like jeans, knitwear and outerwear.

Size Range: 14 to 24

Price Range: $50 to $350

Shipping: Free standard shipping (excluding YK, NT and NU, which cost $18), $25 express shipping (excluding YK, NT and NU, which cost $45)

What: Ann Taylor’s sister brand launched extended sizing in early February 2018. Here you’ll find bright colours, fun prints and trendy separates galore.

Size Range: 16 to 26

Price Range: $30 to $200

Shipping: $8.95 USD for standard shipping on orders under $125 USD, free for orders over $125 USD

What: This brand has so much more to offer than just denim. They carry a wide range of clothing and accessories that have a cool, laid-back vibe. Their plus line is no exception!

Size Range: Up to size 24

Price Range: $20 to $150

Shipping: $10 USD for standard shipping, $17 USD for express shipping

What: J.Crew’s sister brand launched extended sizes in denim at the start of 2018 and we hope they do the same with the rest of their collection soon.

Size Range: Up to size 20

Price Range: $100 to $200

Shipping: $10 for standard shipping, $25 express shipping on orders under $175 and free express shipping for orders over $175

What: Vintage-inspired clothing, accessories and swimwear—think cute A-line dresses and retro high-waisted bikini bottoms

Size Range: Up to size 30

Price Range: $10 to $310

Shipping: $11 to $30, depending on the shipping method you choose

What: Known for their bold patterns, colours and designs, this is a go-to destination for anything-but-basic attire.

Size Range: 14 to 24

Price Range: $100 to $250

Shipping: $40 for standard shipping on orders under $250 and $35 for orders over $250

What: A one-stop-shop for all plus-size fashion, carrying everything from sleepwear to evening gowns from a list of more than 100 designers

Size Range: 8 to 28

Price Range: $25 to $1000

Shipping: $40 for standard shipping on orders under $250 and $35 for orders over $250

What: Cheap and cheerful clothing in a super broad size range

Size Range: Up to size 30

Price Range: $5 to $100

Shipping: Free everyday shipping (7-10 business days) on orders $50 or more, $8 to $22 for express shipping methods

What: This Canadian plus-size retailer brings in some pretty major collabs, like its recent collection with Melissa McCarthy

Size Range: 12 to 28

Price Range: $100 to $250

Shipping: $40 for standard shipping on orders under $250 and $35 for orders over $250

What: The brainchild of influencers Gabi Gregg and Nicolette Mason, Premme carries fun and affordable—yet still high quality—clothing for curvy women.

Size Range: 12 to 30

Price Range: $30 to $200

Shipping: Cost varies based on location

What: Legit cool clothing perf for someone who loves to rock bold and daring trends

Size Range: Up to 32

Price Range: $10 to $400

Shipping: $9.95 USD for standard shipping on orders under $75 USD and free for orders over $75 USD. $29.99 USD for express shipping.

What: We love this Canadian brand for affordable basics, like comfy knits, work-approps trousers and cozy outerwear.

Size Range: Up to 38

Price Range: $10 to $100

Shipping: $7.95 for standard shipping

What: This e-tailer was founded in 2017 and stemmed from a conversation discussing the lack of brands catering to plus-size women. From there, the founders created a clothing brand with a focus on three main things: quality, fit and style.

Size Range: 14 to 24

Price Range: $100 to $350

Shipping: $30 standard shipping

What: The curvy collection carries affordable separates that would make a great addition to your work wardrobe.

Size Range: 12 to 28

Price Range: $10 to $80

Shipping: $8.99 for standard shipping on orders under $99 and free for orders over $99

What: Really cute, really affordable basics. We especially love their swimwear and dresses!

Size Range: Up to size 30

Price Range: $10 to $130

Shipping: $40 for standard shipping on orders under $250 and $35 for orders over $250

What: This iconic Canadian shopping destination caters to curvy women with a range of different brands offering larger sizes. The Jessica Simpson collection is a fan fave.

Size Range: Up to size 24

Price Range: $50 to $500

Shipping: $8 for standard shipping on orders under $99 and free for orders over $99

What: Hailing back to 1972, this plus-size retailer has been on the plus-size clothing scene for a while, so they defs know a thing or two when it comes to the right fit. Today, they carry a range of clothing from a variety of brands to suit different styles.

Size Range: 14 to 22

Price Range: $100 to $2000

Shipping: $15 USD for standard shipping on orders under $499 USD and free for orders over $e500

What: A cool-girl destination for trendy and affordable fashion that pays close attention to fit. They have gorg lingerie, fitness and swimwear pieces, too!

Size Range: 10 to 30

Price Range: $15 to $150

Shipping: Cost varies based on location

What: In 2015, this brand was founded by two friends who noticed the lack of stores that catered to curvy women. Now, the brand is chock full of stylish clothing. They’re known for their Universal Fit Liberty program which allows you to exchange clothing items for free within a year of purchase if your body fluctuates in size.

Size Range: 10 to 28

Price Range: $20 to $350

Shipping: $15 USD for standard shipping on orders under $300 USD and free for orders over $300 USD

What: A cool-girl shopping desintation with a v good selection of clothing and accessories inspired by runway designs—and the best affordable accessories (hello, tassle earrings!)

Size Range: 10 to 22

Price Range: $20 to $350

Shipping: Cost varies based on location

What: This brand delivers high-fashion, size-inclusive clothing from designers like Zac Posen, Marchesa, Prabal Gurung and more.

Size Range: Up to size 26

Price Range: $300 to $3000

Shipping: Cost varies based on location

What: A go-to destination for plus size swimwear, carrying coveted brands like GabiFresh and Ashley Graham

Size Range: Up to 34

Price Range: $30 to $200

Shipping: $22.99 for standard shipping and $30.99 for express

