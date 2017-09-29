Size Inclusivity in Fashion Is Happening—Here Are 18 Brands That Don’t Leave Anyone Out

Of course there’s plenty of work left to do, but the message that bodies of all shapes and sizes are beautiful is making its way through the fashion industry. The proof? Ashley Graham walked the Michael Kors SS18 runway, showcasing the designer’s extended size range for the first time—even though they’ve been on offer for years. The equally curvy and amazing Candice Huffine rocked it at Prabal Gurung, and 12 plus-size models walked for Christian Siriano.

Yup, size inclusivity on the runway is starting to happen, but it doesn’t end there—it’s happening on a retail level, too. Earlier this year, Joe Fresh announced it would be embracing size diversity, as did Canadian designer Tanya Taylor. Here, we’ve rounded up the top fashion brands designing for all shapes and sizes.

11 Honoré Baja East Techno Crepe Wrap Pant, $1240, 11honore.com

2. Eloquii Satin Collar Double Breasted Blazer, $162, eloquii.com

3. Navabi Zhensi Velour Trousers, $97, en.navabi.ca

4. Addition Elle Michel Studio Oriental Floral Print Blouse, $68, additionelle.com

5. Eileen Fisher Eileen Fisher Ponte Leather Blocked Leggings, $645, neimanmarcus.com

6. Tanya Taylor Embellished Lorena Dress, $1240, tanyataylor.com

7. Good American Good Waist Cascade Hem Jeans, $220, goodamerican.com

8. Anna Scholz Eyelet Shirt Dress, $249, annascholz.com

9. Nadia Aboulhosn White Sports Mesh Pants, $60, bynadiaaboulhosn.com

10. ASOS Curve ASOS Curve Long Sleeve Wrap Maxi Dress in Bold Floral, $95, us.asos.com

11. MICHAEL Michael Kors MICHAEL Michael Kors Rib Ruffle Cardigan, $161, bloomingdales.com

12. Joe Fresh Women + Floral Flutter Sleeve Dress, $29, joefresh.com

13. Vince Camuto Vince Camuto Plus Off-The-Shoulder Ruffled Top, $77, lordandtaylor.com

14. Modcloth Airport Greeting Cardigan, $69, modcloth.com

15. Old Navy Plus-Size Bell Sleeve Shift Dress, $55, oldnavy.gapcanada.ca

16. Rebdolls Get It Done Crossover Jumpsuit, $50, rebdolls.com

17. Universal Standard Wheaton Sweater Dress, $200, universalstandard.net

18. Mango Unstructured Flowy Blazer, $130, shop.mango.com Next

