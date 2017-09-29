Size Inclusivity in Fashion Is Happening—Here Are 18 Brands That Don’t Leave Anyone Out

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Of course there’s plenty of work left to do, but the message that bodies of all shapes and sizes are beautiful is making its way through the fashion industry. The proof? Ashley Graham walked the Michael Kors SS18 runway, showcasing the designer’s extended size range for the first time—even though they’ve been on offer for years. The equally curvy and amazing Candice Huffine rocked it at Prabal Gurung, and 12 plus-size models walked for Christian Siriano.
Yup, size inclusivity on the runway is starting to happen, but it doesn’t end there—it’s happening on a retail level, too. Earlier this year, Joe Fresh announced it would be embracing size diversity, as did Canadian designer Tanya Taylor. Here, we’ve rounded up the top fashion brands designing for all shapes and sizes.