This Summer’s Hottest Sandal Is Plastic

The latest trend resurfacing from our childhood? Plastic sandals. For summer 2018, sandals are getting the jelly treatment with see-through plastic and PVC details being incorporated in to the straps and soles of shoes. Coming in all styles, from pool slides to block heels, there’s no doubt that this material is taking over.

The trend dominated the SS18 runways, too, appearing at presentations including Valentino, Alexander Wang and Simone Rocha—so, ya, it’s p. chic. Designers paired these beach-ready accessories with everything from elegant dresses to workwear suiting.

Ready to incorporate this throwback trend into your look? Scroll through the gallery below for 12 cool options to buy now.

Amidala Block Heels, $89, guess.com

