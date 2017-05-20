Unofficial Royal Pippa Middleton wed hedge fund manager James Matthews today—and stunned in a gorgeous lace confection by English designer Giles Deacon. There’s been no shortage of speculation about what the bride (not to mention sister Kate, and niece and nephew Charlotte and George) would wear since the couple got engaged in the Lake District last July, but her breathtaking gown—with a high-neck fitted bodice, heart-shaped cut-out detail and full skirt—exceeds all expectations. Get ready for the copycat dresses—this ceremony is about to inspire the biggest wedding trends for the next year.

Scroll through to see every gorgeous angle of Pippa Middleton’s wedding dress below.

(Photo: Getty) Kate adjusts Pippa's veil as they enter the church

