24 Pairs of Pastel Pants for When You Need a Break from Sundresses

Bright and cheery hues are an obvious choice for summer, but just as pastel hair took over our Instagram feeds in the spring, it’s ready to own summer, too. This time, though, it’s migrating a little south, and as with many trends these days, Gigi Hadid is leading the way when it comes to pastel pants.

Earlier this summer, our girl stepped out in a tone-on-tone outfit that included a pair of high-waisted, pastel blue trousers. Yes, pastel blue, a.k.a the colour that your Grandma tends to gravitates towards. But it’s safe to say that we fell in love. It also made us realize that there is more to looking effortlessly cool for summer than short shorts and boho sundresses.

Whether you love the tightest skinnies, airy culottes or throwback trousers like Gigi, there’s no denying that pastel pants are everywhere right now. And they’re SO easy to wear. Treat them as you would your white jeans or beige chinos, match them with a topper in a contrasting colour or print, or go for a full-on monochromatic look.

Added bonus: they’ll look great in front of a pretty brick wall for that on-point selfie and perfectly coordinate with your pastel IG aesthetic.

We scoured the net for the right shades that’ll keep you looking like a lightweight rainbow all summer long.

