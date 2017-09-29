This Is the Only Accessory You Need for Fall, According to PFW Street Style

Paris Fashion Week street style never fails to impress. Just look at all the stylish outfits that came out of FW17 (for the record, we’re 100% copying these all season long). Well, PFW SS18 is underway and so far, so chic. Celebs, influencers and editors alike have been flaunting seriously impressive looks outside the shows. And there’s one thing that almost everyone has in common: they’re wearing hats!

Inspired by the Christian Dior FW17 show, everyone is topping off their look with a cute little chapeau. But these aren’t any old toques or ball caps. The hats of 2017 are dainty AF, from black leather berets (I mean, they are in Paris after all) to the jauntiest of newsboy caps.

If you don’t think you can pull off a topper like this, think again, because they legit look good on everyone. Click through the gallery below to see for yourself, and then run to the mall immeds to get your hot little hands on one!

1 of 29 Previous Next Tumblr

(Photo: ImaxTree) Day 4

Previous 1. Day 4

2. Day 4

3. Day 4

4. Day 3

5. Day 3

6. Day 3

7. Day 3

8. Day 2

9. Day 2

10. Day 2

11. Day 2

12. Day 2

13. Day 2

14. Day 2

15. Day 2

16. Day 1

17. Day 1

18. Day 1

19. Day 1

20. Day 1

21. Day 1

22. Day 1

23. Day 1

24. Day 1

25. Day 1

26. Day 1

27. Day 1

28. Day 1

29. Day 1 Next

More:

Literally Everyone Is Wearing a Suit At MFW SS18

Shop The Borrowed-From-Your Grandpa Trend That Every Cool Girl at Fashion Month Is Wearing

LFW SS18 Crib Notes: 10 Things To Know (In Case You Weren’t Paying Attention)