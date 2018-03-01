Everyone at PFW Was Wearing This Beyoncé-Inspired Accessory

It’s the final week of fashion month (*tear*), but the street style stars aren’t slowing down. Everyone in Paris turned it out in full skirts, long jackets—and one very particular kind of hat. No, it’s not the berets we saw last season (although there were definitely a sprinkling of those, too). This season, it’s all about the wide-brimmed top hat, a la Beyoncé in the “Formation” vid.

These sometimes large, sometimes slightly smaller hats are the ideal accessory both for warmth (March is still a little froid in Paris) and for sun protection (you need it year round, FYI). We spotted black felt versions, straw styles and go-with-everything neutrals—all in this unmistakable new silhouette. And these hats all looked super chic paired with everything from oversized sweaters to moto jackets to floral dresses.

So if you’re over your beret or beanie, scroll through our Paris street style gallery and consider taking on this Queen Bey-approved upgrade.

