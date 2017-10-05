PFW SS18 Crib Notes: 10 Things to Know (in Case You Weren’t Paying Attention)

It’s all over, folks. Here are ten takeaways from Paris Fashion Week so you can stay v. in the know

C’est fini! Paris Fashion Week is over, fashion month has wrapped, everyone’s going home now and, if you were following along, you have SO MUCH fashion knowledge in your head! If not, here are the 10 things you need to know about PFW SS18 to get caught up.

Dior has another feminist T-shirt for you

Dior's feminist t-shirt at Paris Fashion Week

(Photo: ImaxTree)

It asks, “Why Have There Been No Great Women Artists?” (But seriously, why?!)

Anthony Vaccarello one-upped everyone with his venue for Saint Laurent

Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week show took place under the Eiffel Tower

(Photo: ImaxTree)

Two words: Eiffel. Tower.

Clare Waight Keller, former creative director at Chloé, debuted at Givenchy and it went pretty well!

One of Clare Waight Keller's first looks for Givenchy and her Paris Fashion Week debut

(Photo: ImaxTree)

It wasn’t life-changing, but it could have been worse…

Speaking of worse: Lanvin

Lanvin had another terrible season at Paris Fashion Week

(Photo: ImaxTree)

Olivier Lapidus presented his first collection for the house and everyone hated it.

Meanwhile, Natacha Ramsay-Levi is winning at Chloé!

A look from the Paris Fashion Week SS18 Chloe runway

(Photo: ImaxTree)

Everyone wants to be a Chloé girl now.

Isabel Marant showed menswear for the first time

Isabel Marant showed menswear at Paris Fashion Week SS18

(Photo: ImaxTree)

Men are pretty excited.

Virgil Abloh paid tribute to Princess Diana at Off-White

Virgil Abloh paid tribute to Princess Diana at Paris Fashion Week

(Photos: ImaxTree, Getty Images)

I-C-O-N-I-C.

There were platform crocs at Balenciaga and people cannot deal

Balenciaga sent crocs down the Paris Fashion Week runway

(Photo: Getty Images)

The ugly shoe trend rages on.

Nicolas Ghesquière really loves Stranger Things

Louis Vuitton showed a Stranger Things t-shirt at Paris Fashion Week

(Photo: ImaxTree)

He made Stranger Things merch for Louis Vuitton.

Designers are trying to keep it posi in the face of non-stop direness

Celine was a bright spot on the Paris Fashion Week runways

(Photo: ImaxTree)

Alexander McQueen’s Sarah Burton, Céline’s Phoebe Philo and Dries van Noten channeled optimism and happy vibes bc in times like these someone’s got to.

