PFW SS18 Crib Notes: 10 Things to Know (in Case You Weren’t Paying Attention)

C’est fini! Paris Fashion Week is over, fashion month has wrapped, everyone’s going home now and, if you were following along, you have SO MUCH fashion knowledge in your head! If not, here are the 10 things you need to know about PFW SS18 to get caught up.

Dior has another feminist T-shirt for you

It asks, “Why Have There Been No Great Women Artists?” (But seriously, why?!)

Anthony Vaccarello one-upped everyone with his venue for Saint Laurent

Two words: Eiffel. Tower.

Clare Waight Keller, former creative director at Chloé, debuted at Givenchy and it went pretty well!

It wasn’t life-changing, but it could have been worse…

Speaking of worse: Lanvin

Olivier Lapidus presented his first collection for the house and everyone hated it.

Meanwhile, Natacha Ramsay-Levi is winning at Chloé!

Everyone wants to be a Chloé girl now.

Isabel Marant showed menswear for the first time

Men are pretty excited.

Virgil Abloh paid tribute to Princess Diana at Off-White

I-C-O-N-I-C.

There were platform crocs at Balenciaga and people cannot deal

The ugly shoe trend rages on.

Nicolas Ghesquière really loves Stranger Things

He made Stranger Things merch for Louis Vuitton.

Designers are trying to keep it posi in the face of non-stop direness

Alexander McQueen’s Sarah Burton, Céline’s Phoebe Philo and Dries van Noten channeled optimism and happy vibes bc in times like these someone’s got to.

