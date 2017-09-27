21 Ways To Wear Fall’s Bold Paper-Bag Pant Trend

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We know what you’re thinking: do these pants have anything to do with The Paper Bag Princess? They don’t. Technically speaking, paper-bag pants have a gathered waist, mimicking the look of a cinched paper bag. When done correctly, they scream effortless queen of cool.
The trickster trend is also super flattering because it creates an hourglass silhouette—and, it’s also comfy AF. The lewk has become a fave of every supermodel in the game, including Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner, and it’s been on our personal vision boards ever since we first spotted them rocking it.
The key to pulling these babies off is balance. So pair them with a fitted sweater, bodysuit or crop top and get your cinch on. Click through for 21 perfect pairs.