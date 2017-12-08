20 Ways to Wear Ultra Violet, Pantone’s Colour of the Year

Ladies and gentlemen, we’ve got ourselves Pantone’s pick for the 2018 Colour of the Year, and it’s gorgeous. Think the melancholy of Purple Rain mixed with all the wonder of the mystical cosmos, plus the beloved eggplant emoji.

Pantone’s 2018 Colour of the Year, Ultra Violet is a blue-based purple that seems to suggest we’re in for a year of enlightenment and discovery. And given the ultimate shit show that was 2017, and its accompanying colour of the year, the light and airy Greenery, we’ll take it.

Pantone describes the new hue as, “a dramatically provocative and thoughtful purple shade, Ultra Violet communicates originality, ingenuity, and visionary thinking that points us toward the future.” Can we get a hell yes?! Pantone continues, saying the colour recalls “influential icons such as Prince, David Bowie, and Jimi Hendrix, who brought shades of Ultra Violet to the forefront of western pop culture as personal expressions of individuality.” Now that’s a star-studded lineup we can get behind.

And with the holidays right around the corner, we’ve plucked our fave purple-hued finds, from galaxy-inspired candles to flirty skirts straight to pretty lipsticks. Shop our 20 picks and rock this celestial trend.

1 of 20 Previous Next Tumblr

Moncler Callis Down Jacket, $1,856, nordstrom.com

Previous 1. Moncler Callis Down Jacket, $1,856, nordstrom.com

2. The Last Lolita, $153, lespecs.com

3. Floral Pattern Dress, $90, mango.com

4. Boho Glass Candle, $34, urbanoutfitters.com

5. Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 On-Ear Sound Isolating Bluetooth Headphones, $248, bestbuy.ca

6. Private Shawdow, $46, tomford.com

7. Alcyone Hoodie, $118, iamgia.com

8. Emilio Pucci Wide-leg Harem Pants, $1,895, farfetch.com

9. Kanken Fjallraven Backpack, $96, revolve.com

10. Rib-knit Sweater, $30, hm.com

11. Purple Hoop Earrings, $11, topshop.com

12. Ultraviolet, $54, swell.com

13. The Valentina Dress, $231, realisationpar.com

14. Cassedy Heel, $95, aldoshoes.com

15. Purple Bow Beret, $39, lazyoaf.com

16. Natasha Denona Eye Liner Pencil, $23, sephora.com

17. Satin Pleated Midi Skirt, $204, jcrew.com

18. Smashbox Always On Liquid Lipstick, $28, available in store at Shoppers Drug Mart

19. Fly Tech Long Sleeve, $54, lululemon.com

20. TORSTIG glass (pack of 6), $7, ikea.ca Next

Related:

23 Holiday Accessories—all Under $200!—that’ll Spice up Your LBDs

How to Wear a Blanket Scarf 101: Six Easy Ways to Rework a Classic

Super Warm Winter Coats to Help Get You Through a Super Cold Winter