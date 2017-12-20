18 Ways to Master the Pajama Dressing Trend Just in Time for All Your Holiday Parties

After years of squeezing ourselves into bodycon bandage dresses and strapping our feet into spindly stiletto heels, the fashion gods have turned the tables and comfort is (finally!) the name of the game. Slipper-like slides, slinky slip dresses and, best of all, pajama dressing are the chicest ways to dress up (or rather, down) for party season.

But these aren’t your old flannels or your boyfriend’s tees. We’re talking about glamorous buttoned or wrap tops and flowy pants that are chic enough to be seen outside of the bedroom. Not bold enough to try a full set in silk or velvet? Try wearing them as separates—pair a printed PJ-inspired top with a pair of classic cigarette pants, or silky pants with a cozy cashmere sweater.

Shop the dreamiest pajama looks below.

Lips Print Pyjama Jumpsuit, $114, topshop.com

