Drake’s Newest OVO x Canada Goose Collab Drops on December 8! See the Full Collection Here

In a *peak* Canadian partnership, Drake, the most patriotic Canuck around, and Canada Goose, the go-to parka retailer in the Northern Hemisphere, have teamed up for an eighth OVO x Canada Goose capsule collection.

While OVO is no stranger to collaborations—past partnerships include Clarks and Air Jordan, and Drizzy even dropped a luxe lightweight rain jacket just last June with Canada Goose (we can only assume to combat all the tears that flow out of our emotional bae.) This time, the 6ix god has bequeathed the “Passionfruit” of his labour—an aviation-inspired winter collection fit for a cold weather queen.

Say hello to a FIRE (defs soon to be sold-out) satin bomber that we first spotted on @champagnepapi’s Instagram, available in a sleek grey or pastel pink and featuring elevated gold hardware. Additionally, for the first time ever, the collection features swanky cold weather accessories for added toasty-ness in the form of shearling pilot hats, merino wool toques decked with OVO lettering and owl-woven scarves.

Trussss me daddi, you’re gonna want to cop this line rill quick—don’t sleep when the limited-edition capsule drops December 8 at select retail locations and online at octobersveryown.com and canadagoose.com.



Shearling Pilot Hat in Pink Dawn, $450, available online as of December 8 at canadagoose.com and octobersveryown.com

2. Shearling Pilot Hat in Steel Grey, $450, available online as of December 8 at canadagoose.com and octobersveryown.com

3. Women's Chilliwack Bomber in Pink Dawn, $1,095, available online as of December 8 at canadagoose.com and octobersveryown.com

4. Women's Chilliwack Bomber in Steel Grey, $1,095, available online as of December 8 at canadagoose.com and octobersveryown.com

5. Logo Blanket Scarf, $250, available online as of December 8 at canadagoose.com and octobersveryown.com

7. Men's Chilliwack Bomber in Pink Dawn, $1,095, available online at canadagoose.com and octobersveryown.com

8. Men's Chilliwack Bomber in Steel Grey, $1,095, available online as of December 8 at canadagoose.com and octobersveryown.com

9. The Boreal Beanie, $95, available online as of December 8 at canadagoose.com and octobersveryown.com

