Want Over-The-Knee Boots? Here Are 15 Pairs For Every Budget

If there’s one style of footwear that matters most in fashion right now, it’s over-the-knee boots. These kicks are beyond versatile—they look equally as good at the office as they do for a night out. And since they cut off in just the right spot mid-thigh, they have a slimming effect that makes them beyond flattering.
Celebs like Hailey Baldwin and Bella Hadid are wearing over-the-knee boots as part of their go-to formulas for fall and we are taking note.
Click through the gallery below for our fave OTK picks at every price point, whether you’re looking to save, spend or splurge.