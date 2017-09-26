Want Over-The-Knee Boots? Here Are 15 Pairs For Every Budget

If there’s one style of footwear that matters most in fashion right now, it’s over-the-knee boots. These kicks are beyond versatile—they look equally as good at the office as they do for a night out. And since they cut off in just the right spot mid-thigh, they have a slimming effect that makes them beyond flattering.

Celebs like Hailey Baldwin and Bella Hadid are wearing over-the-knee boots as part of their go-to formulas for fall and we are taking note.

Click through the gallery below for our fave OTK picks at every price point, whether you’re looking to save, spend or splurge.

Previous 1. Knee-High Boots, $70, hm.com

2. Blue Velevet Over The Knee Boots, $60, marshalls.ca

3. Jatoba Boots, $295, ninewest.ca

4. Poison Over The Knee Foil Boots in Silver Metallic, $85, publicdesire.com

5. Charles by Charles David Perfect Over the Knee Boot, $190, nordstrom.com

6. Jimmy Choo Toni Leather Over-The-Knee Boots, $1,646, mytheresa.com

7. Sailor Boots, $140, aldoshoes.com

8. Valerana Boots, $110, callitspring.com

9. Point Over The Knee Boots, $123, asos.com

10. Liv Boot, $134, revolve.com

11. Sequined Silver Boots with Black Patent Leather Toe, $1,950, chanel.ca

12. Jeffrey Campbell Capricorn Over-The-Knee Boot, $274, urbanoutfitters.com

13. The Tieland Boot, $998, stuartweitzman.ca

14. Floral Print Over-The-Knee Fabric High Heel Boots, $199, zara.com

15. Grey Over The Knee Boots, $60, winners.ca Next

Related:

The Best Shoes at Fashion Month (So Far…)

Our Fave Street Style Moments from London Fashion Week SS18

Everything We Know About Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s Offish Romance