Our Definitive List of the Best Dressed on the CFDA Red Carpet

Last night, celebs hit the red carpet to celebrate this year’s Council of Fashion Designers of America honourees. Here is our CFDA Awards best dressed list

  0

Last night marked the 16th annual Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards ceremony, and New York fashion’s finest arrived at the Hammerstein Ballroom to fete the winners. The CFDA Awards are kind of like the Oscars of fashion, and ICYMI: Raf Simons owned the evening when he became the second designer in history to win the statue for both Menswear and Womenswear Designer of the Year in the same night.

What also separates this awards ceremony from others is the fact that, when it comes to dressing for the occasion, attendees and model muses like Bella Hadid, Imaan Hammam and Hari Nef focus more on cool individuality rather than OTT glam. That means the brightest of brights, pattern mixing and unexpected details.

Click through to see who made our CFDA best dressed list.

1 of 15

Previous
Next
(Photo: Getty Images)

Janelle Monáe

in Christian Siriano

Previous
Next

Related:
The Veuve Polo Classic Had All Your Wedding Guest Style Inspo
MTV Movie Awards 2017: All the Red Carpet Looks!
Every Glam Red Carpet Look from the 2017 Met Gala: Rei Kawakubo

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.

Comments are closed.

Resources