Forget the Oscars Ceremony, We Live for the Vanity Fair Party Outfits

The Vanity Fair party is where it’s at when the Oscars wrap, and you know everyone does a quick outfit change before they head over. And whether it’s an ensemble switcheroo or a fresh ‘fit from a celeb who *didn’t* hit up the actual ceremony, you can count on the VF party outfits to be way more fun than what hits the red carpet at the awards themselves.

Sarah Paulson, for instance, looked delightfully batshit (but chic, obvs) by pairing her bright yellow gown with dramatic black opera-length gloves, Elizabeth Banks wore a swinging, fringed metallic frock and Janelle Monáe’s red pantsuit had a major train. And of course, Tracee Ellis Ross did not disappoint, showing up in a seriously embellished black and silver gown that looks like it’s straight out of Dynasty (in a good way, of course).

Peep our favourite looks from the Oscars Vanity Fair party 2018 right here:

1 of 24 Previous Next Tumblr

(Photo: Getty Images) Emma Roberts in Prada

Related:

All the Most Heart-stopping Looks on the Oscars Red Carpet

Taraji P. Henson Shaded Ryan Seacrest on the Oscars Red Carpet, and It Was Fire

Here’s What the Oscars Red Carpet Looked Like in 2008