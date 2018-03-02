Here’s What the Oscars Red Carpet Looked Like in 2008

Ah, 2008. It was the year Barack Obama was first elected, the year we got the first Sex and the City movie and the year Britney melted down—and then made her glorious comeback. The 80th Annual Academy Awards also happened, and those happier times made for a red carpet that we don’t look back on with second-hand regret.

Marion Cotillard wore a Jean Paul Gaultier gown that will go down in history as one of the best Oscars looks of all time, Tilda Swinton looked fabulous in draped black velvet and Amy Adams legit stunned in a deep emerald Proenza Schouler. And aside from the fashun, Canadian Sarah Polley got a best adapted screenplay nom for Away From Her, Broadway bb Kristin Chenoweth performed, Juno won for best original screenplay and the Academy had the good sense to give Transformers nothing.

Much like the decade prior, 2008 had all the makings to give this year’s Oscars a run for their money. If you don’t believe, scroll through the gallery to see all the gorg looks that graced the red carpet ten years ago.

(Photo: Getty Images) Miley Cyrus Miley was just 15 when she hit the Oscars red carpet for the first time, and how cute does she look in this Valentino? Totes age-approps.

