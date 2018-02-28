This Is What the Oscars Red Carpet Looked Like in 1998

If 1998 sounds like it wasn’t that long ago, let us take you on a trip down memory lane to the Oscars that year. Newcomers Matt Damon and Ben Affleck took home the best screenplay award for Good Will Hunting, Titanic (a movie so long, it required two VHS tapes) won a record-tying 11 awards, and Céline Dion, Michael Bolton AND Aaliyah all performed. Throw. Back.

Of course, the red carpet looks were peak ’90s, which meant slinky slip dresses, tousled updos and several chokers. Thanks to the persistence of everyone’s love for ’90s trends, though, we wouldn’t fault you if you scrolled through this gallery and mistook it for present day.

Here are our ten favourite looks from the 70th Annual Academy Awards.

1 of 10 Previous Next Tumblr

(Photo: Getty Images) Sharon Stone The Basic Instinct star did high-low before it was a thing in this Gap button-down tucked into a Vera Wang skirt.

Related:

Why I Low-Key Hope Ryan Seacrest Is on the Oscars Red Carpet

The Oscars Are Not As White, but Emerging Black Filmmakers Still Face Barriers

Greta Gerwig Is the First Female Oscars Director Nominee in Eight Years