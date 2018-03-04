All the Most Heart-Stopping Looks on the Oscars Red Carpet

White and blush gowns are the name of the game on this year’s carpet, but we lived for the pops of colour

It’s the silver screen’s biggest night—the 90th Academy Awards—and that means we’re blessed with the most glam red carpet of the year. The Oscars always serves up full skirts, unexpected pops of colour and lots of sequins, and tonight was no different. Tons of stars favoured white and blush tones, from ageless beauty Jane Fonda in glittering, form-fitting Balmain to Jane the Virgins Gina Rodriguez in a *gorgina* princess-worthy Zuhair Murad, but a few punchy moments stood out from the stream of champagne sparkles: I, Tonya scene-stealer Alison Janney went with bold red, and Salma Hayek killed it in purple sequins.

Click through for all our favourite looks on tonight’s Oscars 2018 red carpet.

Lupita Nyong’o

in Versace

