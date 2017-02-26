Oscars 2017: See How Your Fave Stars Get Red Carpet-Ready!

Get all the Oscars behind-the-scenes action with this round-up of the chicest getting ready Instagrams from your fave stars and celeb stylists

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Justin Timberlake

Taraji P. Henson

Olivia Culpo

Jessica Biel

Jillian Dempsey

Lily Collins

Octavia Spencer

 

Priyanka Chopra

Katie Holmes

Karlie Kloss

