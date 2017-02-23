It’s time for the Oscars—the grand finale of awards season! Fans know that the evening’s memorable moments begin with those first steps onto the red carpet. After a flurry of awards shows—from the Golden Globes, to the SAG Awards and the BAFTAs—we can’t wait to see what nominees like Emma Stone, Viola Davis, Naomie Harris and Natalie Portman choose to wear on Hollywood’s biggest night.

Ahead of Sunday’s ceremony, we’ve predicted the designer looks that would be a perfect fit for this year’s Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress nominees.

(Photos: Rex/Shutterstock (Stone), ImaxTree (dress )) Emma Stone We know a frothy, princess-worthy ball gown isn’t a typical red carpet look for Emma, but we also know what makes a winning Oscar dress. Dreamy, playful and beyond elegant, Giambattista Valli’s floral gown not only complements La La Land’s wistful mood but demands Emma take home Oscar gold.

The Oscars air Feb. 26 at 8:30 EST/5:30 PST.

