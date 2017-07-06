Suit Up! 55 One Piece Swimsuits to Live In This Summer

One piece swimsuits are a must have for summer 2017. It-girls from Kylie to Ashley to Selena have been ditching their bikinis for the fuller coverage option of a one piece—and we’re here for it.

If you’re just getting around to buying a suit now, you’ve come to the right place. Not only do we have so much shopping inspo to shop below, we also have expert tips on finding for the right style for your body type thanks to expert tips from Émilie Gentès, PR Supervisor at Bikini Village.

If you’re petite, Émilie recommends one piece swimsuits with features that will elongate your body, like V-necks, halters or side cut-out details. Tall gals should look for a style that breaks up the silhouette, either through contrasting patterns, mesh details or cut-outs. For plus-size figures, Émilie recommends colour blocking suits as well as styles with details at the top. She says, “Colour blocking can help highlight your curves in a flattering way. Asymmetrical styles and ruffles at the top draw the eye toward the neckline”.

Once you’ve fallen in love with a suit, it’s important to make sure it’s the proper fit. Much like a bra, Émilie says, “your breasts should not spill out above nor on the sides. They should be well supported and the straps shouldn’t be digging in the shoulders”. She recommends walking around, lifting your arms up, bending over and jumping a bit in the change room to ensure your suit is snug and doesn’t requires a lot of readjustment. There’s nothing worse than your suit falling off while diving in the water, am I right?

Ready to shop? Click through our gallery of amazing one piece swimsuits below.

Old Navy Balconette swimsuit for women, $45, oldnavy.gapcanada.ca

