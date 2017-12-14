How to Wear the Same Velvet Dress to All Your Holiday Parties (without Anyone Noticing)

Under/over

Layer a fitted turtleneck or blouse in a contrasting colour underneath a sleeveless dress to change up the look.

Velour Camisole Dress, $29, uniqlo.com (similar style)

Photography by Geneviève Charbonneau

Style Direction by Vanessa Taylor

Assitant Style Direction by Erinn Stewart

Hair and Makeup by Tami El Sombai

Shot on location at The Keg Mansion