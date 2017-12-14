How to Wear the Same Velvet Dress to All Your Holiday Parties (without Anyone Noticing)

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
The holidays are hectic, that’s a given. During all the hustle and bustle, there isn’t always time to shop for brand-new outfits to wear to the holiday parties that have taken over your calendar. Thankfully, there are a few tips and tricks that can help you update your current wardrobe, making your old closet staples look fresh and festive. Just take a simple black dress and with these three hacks, you can wear it on repeat again and again.