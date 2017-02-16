NYFW Got Totally, Unsubtly Political This Season—and It Was Awesome

Designers, FROW attendees, models and street style stars didn’t shy away from voicing their opinions at NYFW this season

From models strutting the runway in slogan t-shirts (see: Prabal Gurung’s dramatic feminist finale) to editors sitting FROW (Anna Wintour, no less!) sporting Planned Parenthood pins, influencers have been using the spectacle surrounding NYFW as a platform to voice their opinions on the current social and political climate—and people are totally into it. Here are some of the most fist pump-inspiring statements we’ve seen at fashion week so far.

