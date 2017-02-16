From models strutting the runway in slogan t-shirts (see: Prabal Gurung’s dramatic feminist finale) to editors sitting FROW (Anna Wintour, no less!) sporting Planned Parenthood pins, influencers have been using the spectacle surrounding NYFW as a platform to voice their opinions on the current social and political climate—and people are totally into it. Here are some of the most fist pump-inspiring statements we’ve seen at fashion week so far.

