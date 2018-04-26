Addition Elle Has Expanded Its Line of Nude Bras—Plus 6 More Brands With Range

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
For many brands, nude lingerie comes in just one shade, which is a pinky-beige that only actually matches a small portion of skin tones. Like in the makeup world, this lack of diversity has become problematic, because, news flash: light beige is not the only skin colour out there.
Enter brands like Love & Nudes, Nubian Skin and, most recently, Canada’s Addition Elle. These lingerie lines noticed that there was a major gap in the industry for women of colour and created bras, panties and hosiery in a wide variety of shades.
This Canadian company—which is known for killer collabs with plus-size babes like Ashley Graham and Jordyn Woods—just expanded its line of best-selling bras and panties to include eight different shades of nude.