Addition Elle Has Expanded Its Line of Nude Bras—Plus 6 More Brands With Range

Because one shade of beige definitely does not fit all

For many brands, nude lingerie comes in just one shade, which is a pinky-beige that only actually matches a small portion of skin tones. Like in the makeup world, this lack of diversity has become problematic, because, news flash: light beige is not the only skin colour out there.

Enter brands like Love & NudesNubian Skin and, most recently, Canada’s Addition Elle. These lingerie lines noticed that there was a major gap in the industry for women of colour and created bras, panties and hosiery in a wide variety of shades.

Addition Elle

This Canadian company—which is known for killer collabs with plus-size babes like Ashley Graham and Jordyn Woods—just expanded its line of best-selling bras and panties to include eight different shades of nude.

additionelle.com

