8 Times North West Slayed Way Harder Than the Kardashians

In her first three years of life, North West has proven that she’s already a mini style icon. Her wardrobe is filled with enough Balmain, Alexander Wang and custom Yeezy to make most adults jealous. Then, she pairs her high-fashion picks with casual kicks at accessible price points from Vans and Dr. Martens. It all adds up to major style, which is why we’ve rounded-up some of her all-time best looks in one place so you can take notes. Here, eight times North slayed the fashion game better than any of the Kardashians.

Hair on fleek? Check. Fur? Check. Kikass black Docs? Check. Nori wore this insanely chic street outfit like a boss while leaving her hotel in Manhattan. The lollipop makes a nice finishing touch, of course.

On her way to catch Kanye’s Madison Square Garden concert, North rocked this sequin dress by the season’s hottest designer in a truly unforgettable matching mommy-and-me Vetements moment. We’re giving out bonus points for the bawse curls and Vans.

Texture is big this season, so North’s velvet slip dress is (naturally) on point. It was just a casual lunch at Cipriani though, so the sneaks help to make the look daytime approps.

Here she is out in Tribeca with Kim. Take note of the slicked back hair and leopard print dress. She finished off the look with another choker and baby Yeezys, as one does.

At Yeezy Season 3, Nori was dressed by the designer (aka Dad) in a custom Yeezus sweatsuit that she topped off with a fur coat by Balmain. She stole the show in slip-on Vans, and at this point, it’s just surprising this kid doesn’t have an endorsement deal (come on, Kris Jenner).

Out for V-Day, North pretty much one-ups Kim with her super plush leopard print coat, cuffed jeans and Docs.

At Yeezy Season 2, Nori is exactly where she should be—front row and right next to Anna Wintour. For this one, she pulled off the whole neutral monochromatic thing flawlessly, and again elevated the look with a lollipop instead of a bag.

This level of style was almost too much for one girl to handle. North was spotted out in Cali with Kanye sporting casual denim and white sneakers with her statement jacket. The end result is a knockout.

Related:

Kaitlyn Bristowe on Babies, Bachelor Nation Sexism & Her Hit Podcast

9 Times Luna Legend’s 1st B-Day Was Better than Your BEST Day

You May Remember Rob Kardashian’s New GF From Reality TV