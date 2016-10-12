Net-a-Porter Launches Affordable Fine Jewellery (Like Under $50!)

Now you can shine bright like a diamond…without going into debt

2

Net-a-Porter—long time benefactor of my personal emotional spending and where I shamelessly ogle $50,000 Fred Leighton earrings and $30,000 Gucci gowns like it’s the most.normal.thing.ever—is giving us all non-splurge-y reasons to shop the site with the launch of a new jewellery category called “Demi Fine.” And while I’m pretty sure this is a made-up word meant to give a name to all the delicate gold rings, diamond studs and dainty precious gems that aren’t quite costume but not full-on-break-the-bank fine either, I’m betting the term will stick because who can resist a $50 gold ring? Not me. Click below for our fave demi fine delights, all under four figures.

i+i

14-karat gold diamond ring, $484, net-a-porter.com

2 comments on “Net-a-Porter Launches Affordable Fine Jewellery (Like Under $50!)

  1. Only one out of the 11 pieces shown here is under $50. Seriously? If you can’t back it up don’t write about it, or at least be honest with the headline.

  2. Hello.This article was extremely fascinating, particularly because I was investigating for thoughts on this subject last Friday.

