The Best Looks From the MTV EMAs Red Carpet

The MTV European Music Awards took place on November 12 in London, England and from Camila Cabello in a frothy gown to Demi Lovato’s suit sans shirt, celebs turned it out on the red carpet. Most notable was what appeared to be Rita Ora’s audition for Mario Testino’s towel series—she wore a plush bathrobe, wrapped her hair in a towel and topped it all off with a copious amount of diamonds, ICYMI.
But that’s not all, folks! Canadian crush Shawn Mendes showed up looking cute as hell in a patterned suit, while his rumoured new love Hailey Baldwin looked sleek in an LBD. Jared Leto was delightfully extra in his usual head-to-toe Gucci, and Kesha sparkled in a sequinned cape.
Click through to see those peeps and our other fave celebs on this year’s MTV EMA red carpet.