34 Mother’s Day Gift Ideas that You’ll Want to Steal Immeds

One for you, one for me

Mother’s Day is just around the corner (it’s on Sunday, May 13 in case you need a reminder), which means it’s time to get the main woman in your life a little something that shows just how much she means to you.

If you have no idea where to start, look to these helpful ideas below, from pretty pastel homeware to beauty products that will make her feel like the damn queen that she is. Trust us—these picks are so nice you’ll want to keep them for yourself.

Scroll through the gallery below for the best picks for Mom, from less than $10.

Olivia Burton Watch, $229, thebay.com

