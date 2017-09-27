MFW SS18 Crib Notes: 10 Things To Know (In Case You Weren’t Paying Attention)

Fashion month waits for no lazy fashion lover and if you’re still behind on your runway recaps, you need to kick it into gear NOW because Milan just wrapped, which means, hello, the most wonderful time of the year is almost over! Here are the 10 things you need to know about what went down in Milan.

Gucci’s still doing Gucci

In case you were worried Alessandro Michele was going to change everything now that you’ve fully Guccified yourself, don’t worry, the OTT fantasy lives on.

Also Alessandro Michele and Dapper Dan are besties now

Dap sat front row at the show. (All that appropriation drama’s in the past now, okay?)

Gucci dominated street style, obvi

If you were at Milan Fashion Week and you weren’t wearing Gucci, were you even there?

There were superheroes at Prada

Miuccia Prada teamed up with eight female comic artists to illustrate her SS18 collection with images of badass babes kicking ass because TRUTH.

Jeremy Scott collaborated with My Little Pony for Moschino

Of course he did.

Versace paid tribute to Gianni and everyone cried

It’s been 20 years since Gianni Versace’s death and Donatella had all the hallelujah hands going with an epic show featuring all his faves—butterfly prints, Medusa heads, Baroque swirls and some serious supermodel swagger.

Kaia is still killing it

Just in case you were wondering.

Dolce & Gabbana had a “secret show” that everyone knew about

The presentation featured Insta-famous influencers like Christian Combs, Corinne Foxx and Cameron Dallas because millennials tooootally know how to keep a secret.

Sunglasses stole to show at Dolce & Gabbana

And considering how OTT the clothes were, this was no small feat.

Apparently everyone’s dreaming of la dolce vita

Vacay vibes were v strong at Gucci, Pucci, Dolce, Marni and Stella Jean.

