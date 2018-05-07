Every Single Look on the 2018 Met Gala Red Carpet

From intricate head pieces to bold silhouettes to the occasional bejewelled cross, peep all the heavenly looks from fashion’s biggest night

0

No matter the theme, the Met Gala is always a fashion feast for the eyes, full of celebs rocking some major lewks. And this year, with its Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination theme, was no different. As per usual, lots of attendees, including Jasmine Saunders and Olivia Munn, opted for golden gowns.

Head pieces and crowns were go-to accessories, along with intricate braids and veils—Kate Bosworth went straight-up bridal. Of course, all three hosts slayed, with Amal wearing the most gorgeous pant-gown combo, Donatella in a full navy skirt layered over a minidress and Rihanna looking like the goddamn pope.

Click through to see all the celebs who TURNED. IT. OUT. on the Met Gala 2018 red carpet.

1 of 72

Previous
Next
(Photo: Getty Images)

Zendaya

in Versace

Previous
Next
Check out the rest of the gallery

Related:

Praise Be, Three Legit Goddesses Are Hosting the 2018 Met Gala
10 Times Met Gala Attendees Got the Theme Way Wrong
Every Glam Red Carpet Look from the 2017 Met Gala: Rei Kawakubo

Subscribe to Our Newsletter
FLARE - Newsletter Signup

Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.

Comments are closed.

Facebook
Twitter
Tumblr