Every Single Look on the 2018 Met Gala Red Carpet

No matter the theme, the Met Gala is always a fashion feast for the eyes, full of celebs rocking some major lewks. And this year, with its Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination theme, was no different. As per usual, lots of attendees, including Jasmine Saunders and Olivia Munn, opted for golden gowns.

Head pieces and crowns were go-to accessories, along with intricate braids and veils—Kate Bosworth went straight-up bridal. Of course, all three hosts slayed, with Amal wearing the most gorgeous pant-gown combo, Donatella in a full navy skirt layered over a minidress and Rihanna looking like the goddamn pope.

Click through to see all the celebs who TURNED. IT. OUT. on the Met Gala 2018 red carpet.

1 of 72 Previous Next Tumblr

(Photo: Getty Images) Zendaya in Versace

Related:

Praise Be, Three Legit Goddesses Are Hosting the 2018 Met Gala

10 Times Met Gala Attendees Got the Theme Way Wrong

Every Glam Red Carpet Look from the 2017 Met Gala: Rei Kawakubo