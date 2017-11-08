Praise Be, Three Legit Goddesses Are Hosting the 2018 Met Gala

For the love of all that is holy, what did we do to deserve this most sacred blessing from the fashion gods? The Met Gala 2018 hosts have been announced and the accomplished, stylish trinity of bad b’s that will be co-hosting fashun prom alongside the patron saint of chicness and Met co-chair, Anna Wintour, is heavenly. Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, singer and beauty mogul Rihanna and fashion designer Donatella Versace (whose fashion house is a co-sponsor of the show) are slated to host so we can consider ourselves hashtag blessed.

In spring 2018, the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City will present its annual fashion exhibition that will, of course, be feted on the first Monday in May with the always-epic and supremely star-studded Met Gala (expect lots of Kardashians, Jenners and Hadids, in addition to Hollywood, fashion and society elite like Beyoncé and Marc Jacobs—Princess Diana herself even attended back in the day. I-CONIC.) The theme of next year’s event is “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” and according to an Instagram announcement from the Costume Institute, by “creating a dialogue between fashion and masterworks of religious art in the Met collection, [the exhibition] will examine fashion’s ongoing engagement with the devotional practices and traditions of Catholicism.” Praise be, amiright?

Breaking with tradition, the show will be presented in three separate locations: the Anna Wintour Costume Center at the Met, the medieval galleries at the Met’s Fifth Avenue location and in uptown Manhattan at the Cloisters. Vogue also reports that the exhibition will feature several papal garments on loan from the Vatican, “many of which have never been seen outside the Vatican, even in the 1983 Met blockbuster, ‘The Vatican Collections: The Papacy and Art.'” #VeryRare.

In addition to pope’s OOTDs, Vogue.com reports that among the 150 or so ensembles on display will be iconic pieces from Cristóbal Balenciaga, Versace, Coco Chanel, and John Galliano, whose famous Christian Dior Fall 2000 Couture collection opened with an outfit that looked a heck of a lot like something the Pope would wear.

“Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” is showing from May 10 to October 8, 2018 and while exactly how the attendees interpret the Met Gala themes into their ensembles can be v. unpredictable, we’re saying a little prayer that the fashion will be as *divine* as we hope.

