The Best and Worst Dressed Celebs on the 2018 Met Gala Red Carpet

We’d like to say a little prayer for every Met Gala attendee who adhered to this year’s theme—Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination—and it seemed like waaaaay more did than in previous years. The overwhelming majority (Rihanna, Cardi B, Janelle Monae and Ariana Grande among them) were above reproach, but there were also more than a few letdowns (a very meh Miley Cyrus, for one) and some definite… conversation starters (looking at you, France McDormand, Katy Perry and Greta Gerwig).

Let’s be real: best-dressed lists are fine, but best- and worst-dressed lists are more fun. (And yes, we know that one woman’s ‘hallelujah!’ lewk is another’s ‘hell no.’) Herewith, the FLARE team’s unfiltered, occasionally contradictory takes on Met Gala 2018 fashion.

(Photo: Getty Images) Best: Solange Knowles “Trust the younger Knowles to show up and casually own the Met Gala red carpet. I’m not totally sure what this wonderfully wacky, somewhat vagina-esque Iris van Herpen number has to do with the theme, but her headpiece gives it an ethereal twist and she’s wearing a bag and boots by Canadian fave Brother Vellies, so all is forgiven.” —Tara MacInnis, associate fashion & beauty editor

