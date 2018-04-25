Five Things Melania’s White Outfit Made Us (and All of Instagram) Think Of

No other FLOTUS has sparked fashion conversations quite like Melania Trump. And it’s not for chic reasons like Michelle making J.Crew pieces fly off shelves or Jackie’s love of pillbox hats. It’s either because no one wants to dress her, she’s using her clothes to avoid her husband (k, that’s a little chic) or she’s trying to evoke other people.

The latter is what happened yesterday. Thanks to the head-to-toe white ensemble Melania wore to greet French president Emmanuel Macron and his wife (who is exclusively wearing Louis Vuitton on her trip to the U.S., nbd), Instagram blew up with several comparisons to a variety of characters and pop culture icons. The internet seemed to think her Michael Kors suit and Hervé Pierre hat looked preeeetty familiar.

And in case you didn’t see them, here are all the best comparisons:

Queen Bey

Ever since Lemonade, no one can wear a wide-brimmed had without eliciting a Beyoncé comparison.

Michelle Pfeiffer in Scarface

Not only is this basically the exact same outfit, but it’s extra identical on account of Pfeiffer’s character, like Melania, was also trying to avoid advances from the man in her life.

Our girl, Céline

Remember this incredible suit from the 1999 Oscars? Iconic, and Mrs. Trump seems to agree.

Olivia Pope

Very literal: this is actually the same jacket.

The ladies of First Wives Club

Even though she’s not Donald’s first wife, she looks like she’d fit right in.

