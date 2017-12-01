Meghan Markle’s Winter Boots Are *Actually* Pretty Affordable—Here’s Where to Buy Them

How did the newly-engaged Megan Markle survive a Canadian winter? By slipping into a pair of trusty (and warm!) winter boots, of course

Meghan Markle wearing a winter coat, hat and boots by Canadian brand, Kamik, while walking her dog.

How much for her cute little pup, though?!

Meghan Markle knows a thing or two about surviving a Canadian winter (after all, she lived in Toronto from 2011 up until just recently)—which is why she means business when it comes to her cold-weather footwear.

The actress has been spotted several times wearing the Sienna boots by Canadian brand Kamik. These sturdy boots feature a waterproof sole and insulated upper to keep you warm and dry in the snow. Plus, they’re a surprisingly reasonable $160.

Here, we’ve rounded up Meghan-Markle-inspired boots for $160 or less so you can get the look—and stay warm this winter.

Sienna, $160, kamik.com

