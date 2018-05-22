We Found Meghan Markle’s Gorg Wedding Gown for *Way* Less

The royal wedding has come and gone but we are far from done talking about every single detail—from the star-studded celebs in attendance to the most presh moments between the couple to Meghan’s STUNNING gown. If you’re getting married in the near future, or have a special occasion coming up and want a little royal flair to your ensemble, we suggest taking style notes from Meghan’s dress.

The Duchess of Sussex’s gown, an elegant number by Givenchy’s Clare Waight Keller, featured a simple boatneck, fitted bodice and long sleeves. Because of its simplicity, there are actually lots of similar designs out in the market now—for every budget—and we found them all. Scroll through the gallery of Meghan Markle-inspired wedding gowns below, starting at just $75.

1 of 8

Bridal White Long Sleeve Open Back Fishtail Dress, $75, missguided.com

