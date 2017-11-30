Hands up If You Wanna Steal Meghan Markle’s Style—Like That *Iconic* White Coat—for Less

Anyone else OB-sessed with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s love? Samesies, girl, saaaaaame. But, we don’t only ship their fairytale romance—btw, thank you for this Harkle, the world really needed it—we also heart Meghan Markle’s style big time. Here, we stalk all her looks (many of which are sold the eff out) and round up shopping picks so you can channel the future member of the royal fam for a fraction of the price.

(Photo: Getty Images) November 27, 2017: At the official photocall for her engagement to Prince Harry at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace.

November 27, 2017: At the official photocall for her engagement to Prince Harry at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace.

2. Asos Tall Shawl Collar Belted Coat, $163, asos.com

3. Banana Republic Flounced Sheath Dress, $170, bananarepublic.gapcanada.ca

4. Aldo Vetrano Pumps, $80, aldoshoes.com

5. Reign of Opal Studs, $60, blingjewelry.com

6. December 2016: Walking her dog Bogart on the snowy streets of Toronto.

7. Long Puffer Coat with Crossover Zip Details, $100, zara.com

8. Old Navy Mid-Rise Curvy Skinny Jeans for Women, $30, oldnavy.gap.com

9. Sanino Navy Single Bobble Hat, $35, sannino.store

10. Kamik Sienna Boots, $160, kamik.com

11. November 21, 2017: Shopping in London.

12. LERDU Womens Gift Idea Cashmere Scarf Wool Wrap Shawl Winter Collection Grey, $50, amazon.ca

13. Mossimo Women’s Rib Knit Faux Leather Moto Jacket, $61, target.com

14. Levi’s 715 Boot Cut Jeans, $115, levi.com

15. September 25, 2017: At Wheelchair Tennis on day three of the Invictus Games in Toronto.

16. Forever 21 Oversized Button-Down Shirt, $31, forever21.com

17. MOTO Indigo Ripped Jamie Jeans, $73, topshop.com

18. Street Level Reversible Faux Leather Tote & Wristlet, $62, nordstrom.com

19. September 2017: At the Invictus Games Closing Ceremony at Air Canada Centre in Toronto.

20. Babaton Kahlo Jacket, $225, aritzia.com

V-neck Tunic Tee, $20, dynamiteclothing.com

