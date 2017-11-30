Hands up If You Wanna Steal Meghan Markle’s Style—Like That *Iconic* White Coat—for Less

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Anyone else OB-sessed with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s love? Samesies, girl, saaaaaame. But, we don’t only ship their fairytale romance—btw, thank you for this Harkle, the world really needed it—we also heart Meghan Markle’s style big time. Here, we stalk all her looks (many of which are sold the eff out) and round up shopping picks so you can channel the future member of the royal fam for a fraction of the price.