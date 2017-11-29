We Talked to the Canadian Designer of Meghan Markle’s Infamous White Coat

It’s always exciting for a designer—especially a Canadian one—to see someone as well-known as Meghan Markle wearing their work. It’s another thing entirely when said star decides to wear one of your creations to attend the most-talked-about royal event of the year. “I had no expectation that she would be wearing it for that particular engagement,” John Muscat, co-founder of LINE, told Hello! Canada after seeing the actress make her first appearance as the future Mrs. Henry Wales in one of his coats.

Meghan looked absolutely stunning when she arrived hand-in-hand with her fiancé Prince Harry to their engagement photo call at Kensington Palace on November 27. For her history-making moment in the spotlight, the 36-year-old kept warm in one of her favourite pieces of outerwear—LINE’s elegant wrap-around wool trench in winter white.

Unfortunately, those wanting to recreate the former Suits star’s look will have to wait, as the “Meghan Effect” is currently in full force. The winter white version of the coat is currently sold out, but Muscat assures us that it should be back in stock in early March. Until then, here’s what he has to say about his brand’s royal moment and why her style is fit for a princess.

When did you find out that Meghan would be wearing LINE for the royal engagement photo call?

I found out when you found out! I was having a slow morning. I was a little bit surprised as I popped out of bed. I was met with a lot of text messages that kept building and building. I’m very honoured and I was very surprised! I think it was very charming, warm and generous of her to wear that coat. And I’m very touched by it. And I know everyone on the team is as well.

This particular coat (now called ‘The Meghan’) is one of her favourites. What does she love about it?

She’s effortlessly chic. She always has a style to her that’s very simple, very chic. I think that the wrap coat fits into her style. It’s something that’s been in our collection for a number of years. She has the coat in a number of colours. She has the burgundy, black and blush. It’s just casual and sophisticated.

Have you experienced the ‘Meghan Effect’?

The coat is sold out at the moment. It becomes available all the time. The Winter White is something that we’re trying to get back into stores by early March!

How did she first discover the brand?

When she moved to Toronto, I think she discovered it on her own. I work with NKPR who works with Jessica Mulroney (Meghan’s best friend) and it was brought to my attention. I was very interested in working with her because I thought she was the perfect fit!

Meghan also wore another one of your trench coats to the Invictus Games. What was that experience like?

We’ve had these experiences with celebrities in moments over the last 17 years. Each one has been interesting. I’ve never really quite experienced anything like that. It’s on a whole different level.

Related:

8 Things We Learned from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s First Interview

Newly Engaged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announce Wedding Date & Venue

Kate Middleton Pregnancy Style: Shop Every Single Flawless Look for Less