8 Perfect Predictions for Meghan Markle’s Engagement Announcement Dress

The signs are pointing in the right direction that Prince Harry is close to announcing his engagement to Meghan Markle. In preparation for the upcoming royal wedding news, the actress is busy finishing up some work commitments, including filming what is now confirmed to be her last season of her hit legal drama Suits.
The star recently closed her popular lifestyle website TheTig.com, writing that it was “time to say goodbye” to her online community. And the biggest sign that Markle is destined for royal life rests in reports that she enjoyed tea at Buckingham Palace with the Queen.
Markle, 36, has already been making headlines with her wardrobe choices leaving fashion followers to wonder what she will wear when the duo announces their engagement. Considering that the blue silk jersey Issa dress that the Duchess of Cambridge wore in 2010 when she and Prince William announced their nuptials sold out in five minutes, it’s safe to say that whatever Markle wears will make history.
Here, we rounded up eight runway looks that we think were made for Markle’s official royal debut.
Roland Mouret (F/W '17)
The Suits star considers French fashion designer Roland Mouret a close friend, often sharing selfies from their lunches together on Instagram and hitting the red carpet in his designs. She also gravitates towards rich jewel tones and figure-flattering cuts, making this look a hat trick.
