8 Perfect Predictions for Meghan Markle’s Engagement Announcement Dress

The signs are pointing in the right direction that Prince Harry is close to announcing his engagement to Meghan Markle. In preparation for the upcoming royal wedding news, the actress is busy finishing up some work commitments, including filming what is now confirmed to be her last season of her hit legal drama Suits.

The star recently closed her popular lifestyle website TheTig.com, writing that it was “time to say goodbye” to her online community. And the biggest sign that Markle is destined for royal life rests in reports that she enjoyed tea at Buckingham Palace with the Queen.

Markle, 36, has already been making headlines with her wardrobe choices leaving fashion followers to wonder what she will wear when the duo announces their engagement. Considering that the blue silk jersey Issa dress that the Duchess of Cambridge wore in 2010 when she and Prince William announced their nuptials sold out in five minutes, it’s safe to say that whatever Markle wears will make history.

Here, we rounded up eight runway looks that we think were made for Markle’s official royal debut.

(Image: ImaxTree) Roland Mouret (F/W '17) The Suits star considers French fashion designer Roland Mouret a close friend, often sharing selfies from their lunches together on Instagram and hitting the red carpet in his designs. She also gravitates towards rich jewel tones and figure-flattering cuts, making this look a hat trick.

2. Erdem (S/S '18) Like the Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan is a fan of Erdem Moralioglu’s intricate embroidery and fancy florals . This elegant piece by the Canadian-born, British-based designer pays homage to both her adopted homeland and her future address.

3. Alexander McQueen (S/S '18) She may not be an English rose (yet) but the actress hasn’t met a floral print she didn’t like. This Alexander McQueen rose-print number also works in one of Markle’s preferred silhouettes—A-line. Kate, who favours the British brand, will surely approve.

4. Lucian Matis (S/S '18) She’s already shown her love for Canadian fashion by wearing local labels like Aritzia, Mackage and Line—thanks in part to working with friend and stylist Jessica Mulroney. Markle could continue her love affair with Canada in this fitted floral piece by Toronto-based Lucian Matis.

5. Victoria Beckham (S/S '18) The former Spice Girl’s fiercely feminine silhouettes that scream “Girl Power” perfectly complement Markle’s style and attitude.

6. Emilia Wickstead (Pre-Fall '17) Markle will want to start off her royal life by putting her best fashionable foot forward, and choosing a British designer will likely stave off any stumbles. With its rich jewel-toned velvet skirt and delicate floral print blouse, this ensemble from one of the Duchess of Cambridge’s go-to couturiers is perfect for a royal debut.

7. Salvatore Ferragamo (F/W '17) She looked like a royal in the making in her Vanity Fair cover shoot, thanks in part to Salvatore Ferragamo. This potential outfit by the Italian luxury line works in Markle’s preference for monochrome. “The way I dress is really monochromatic or tonal,” the star has said.

8. Lanvin (F/W '17) The actress isn’t shy about her love for this historic French fashion house. “I’ve worn three Lanvin dresses and they’ve all been a dream,” she has said.” They’re so well made, with the most beautiful craftsmanship.” Markle also often embraces soft neutrals tones, making this ethereal concoction a top contender. Next

