Maripier Morin Is Launching Her Own Lingerie Line and It. Is. Stunning.

Montreal-based lingerie retailer Blush and Quebecois television personality/hockey wife/beauty bae, Maripier Morin have teamed up for a sophisticated new collaboration that’ll have you screaming “oui”! The perfectly seductive pairing marries Morin’s super chic but always approachable style with Blush’s reputation for creating flirty and affordable lingerie and the result is sultry AF.

Morin, who first shot to fame on the W Network’s hit reality series, Hockey Wives, a series that documents the dramz of dating an NHL star, describes the intimate collection in a press release as, “like a second skin. In three acts, the woman, the passionate soul, the dreamer reveals herself, one piece at a time.” She showcases the pieces from the alluring line, including high-waist briefs with sheer panels and a luxe bodysuit—which we’re totally wearing to the office under our blouse and then losing a couple of buttons for evening cocktails—in a smouldering campaign complete with smoky eyes and soft lighting.

With eight totally wearable pieces and nothing over $39, the French-Canadian beauty is making hella easy for us to feel confident and get our romance on. Peep the full campaign and collection here:

Previous 1.

2. Pursuit Bralette, $34 and Thong, $16, available as of November 19 at 10 a.m., blushlingerie.com

3.

4. Edge Bralette, $34 and Thong, $16, available as of November 19 at 10 a.m., blushlingerie.com

5.

6. Edge Bodysuit, $39, available as of November 19 at 10 a.m., blushlingerie.com

7.

8. Pursuit Bralette, $34 and Highwaist, $21, available as of November 19 at 10 a.m., blushlingerie.com

9.

10. Intrigue Bralette, $34 and Highwaist, $21, available as of November 19 at 10 a.m., blushlingerie.com Next

Related:

Chantal Carter Taylor, Lingerie Designer

6 Brands That *Actually* Make Nude Lingerie to Match Real Skin Tones

This Canadian Is Changing the Nude Lingerie Game for Women of Colour