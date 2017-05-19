This just in: Canadian model Marika Leblanc has been announced as the new the face of Addition Elle‘s fall 2017 campaigns after killing it in a competition against thousands (!!) of other applicants looking for their big break.

The retailer launched their #CurvyCastingCall model search in March 2017 looking for a fresh new face. The contest was open to residents of Canada and the U.S. and required absolutely no modelling experience. Addition Elle has a long list of all-star models who have landed coveted gigs with them in the past. Marika is following in the footsteps of Ashley Graham, Candice Huffine, Jordyn Woods, Marquita Pring, Barbie Ferreira and Tara Lynn, to name a few.

Finalist Marika Leblanc from Sherbrooke, Quebec has what we call the perfect pout! People pay major $$ for lips like those! #CurvyCastingCall #top5 #additionelle A post shared by Addition Elle (@additionelle) on May 16, 2017 at 5:01pm PDT

While we admire Marika’s body positivity and her overall kick-ass attitude, she tells us she struggled with her body image in the past. “When I was younger I used to be uncomfortable in my body.” Now she says, “I take my curves as they are and I’m proud of my body.”

So what’s included in the grand prize? A spot in the fall campaign, a one year contract with Wilhelmina Models in NYC and the opportunity to walk for Addition Elle during NYFW. #NBD

We can’t wait to see the full campaign and what amazing things will come next from this Canadian gal.

