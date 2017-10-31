Lululemon Cannot Keep These 10 Items on Their Shelves

Shortly after Lululemon opened a standalone store in November of 2000, its yoga fashion became all the rage (and not just for workouts). Seventeen years later, it’s safe to say athleisure is here to stay, and the Vancouver-founded company’s super-comfy Scuba Hoodie and stretchy Wunder Under Tights have become classics—and perennial top-sellers.

Below, some wardrobe inspiration for hitting the fall trails (or just curling up on the couch): Lululemon’s ten bestselling items of all time.

Align Crop Pants, $88, lululemon.com

2. Baller Hat, $38, lululemon.com

3. Energy Bra, $54, lululemon.com

4. Power Pose Tank, $54, lululemon.com

5. Scuba Hoodie III, $128, lululemon.com

6. Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve Crew, $78, lululemon.com

7. Swiftly Tech T-Back, $58, lululemon.com

8. The Reversible Mat, $88, lululemon.com

9. Wunder Under Hi-Rise 7/8 Tight, $98, lululemon.com

10. The Towel, $42, lululemon.com

