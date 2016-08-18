Localist Guide: The Best Places to Buy Jeans in Canada

Our Localists-at-Large in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Montreal and Halifax share their go-to shops for stocking up on fresh new denim for fall—plus their favourite pairs from each store!

2

From figuring out your size to contending with all manner of changing room horror (bad lighting! trick mirrors!), buying jeans can be a hellish task. But nothing beats the feeling of finding The One—or ones—that make you feel fresh to death (and your butt look bangin), so we enlisted the help of our Localist babes to create the essential cool girls’ guide to the best places to buy jeans in Canada. Now all that’s left to do is shop!

1 of 25

Previous
Next

Vancouver: Plenty

Where: 2803 West Broadway, 1044 Park Royal South, 1107 Robson St., Metropolis at Metrotown Centre, Richmond Centre, Coquitlam Centre, getplenty.com

Atmosphere: Bright white spaces packed floor to ceiling with goodies

Brands: Levi’s, AG Jeans, A Gold E, Citizens of Humanity and Big Blue, Plenty's own in-house denim line

Fave piece for fall: AG Jeans Ankle Distress ($325), the perfect cropped denim to pair with flats or heels

Average price for a pair: Around $200 

Services: Plenty offers free shipping on online orders of over $150 but if you prefer to shop the old-fashioned way, you can't beat the friendly service in store. 

Previous
Next

Related:
Meet the Localists: Ania, Cara, Ellen, Gabrielle and Gracie
Localist Guide: The Coolest Ice Cream Shops Across Canada
Localist Guide: The Best New Fitness Classes Across Canada
Localist Guide: The Best Hair Salons in Canada

Introducing the FLARE Morning Fix App

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Download FLARE Morning Fix—our new daily app—for fresh hits of fashion, beauty, health, sex, relationships, work and culture, plus shoppable outfit inspo! Find it on the App Store and Google Play.

Google Play Store
Apple App Store

2 comments on “Localist Guide: The Best Places to Buy Jeans in Canada

  1. There are other provinces in Canada

    Reply

  2. How about Reitmans?
    They have a great selection of affordable denim.

    Reply

Leave a comment

Sign in to comment.

Resources