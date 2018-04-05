The Spring Layering Hack Every Fashion Girl Relies On Hard

Spring has arrived but, unfortunately, all across Canada the warm weather has yet to come. (Seriously, what gives?) As we live out these chilly, in-between-season days before true spring temps arrive, it’s time to embrace some genius layering hacks that’ll keep you warm sans bulky winter coat (because, let’s be honest, we are truly sick of our parkas and wool dusters by now).

In recent weeks, we’ve spotted tons of street style stars and celebs alike layering hoodies under blazers, and frankly we’re wondering why we didn’t think of this easy trick sooner. There’s something about wearing a piece that’s super comfy (enter: the hoodie) and dressing it up with a structured, more sophisticated item (a blazer, natch) that just feels v. fresh and cool. This combo is super versatile and you can have fun playing around with patterns, colours and silhouettes to make it work for your personal style. Top tip: Buy one size bigger than what you usually take in a jacket, so that your hoodie won’t bunch up under your blazer (the literal worst).

Scroll through the gallery below to see our fave pairings. Whether you’re for bright primary colours (we’re living for this red hoodie under a pastel pink blazer!) or classic neutrals, there’s something in here for everyone. Best of all, we’ve got options for every budget, with items starting at less than $20!

Double Breasted Jacket, $130, zara.com

