This Is *the* Colour of the Season (Plus 23 Ways Get in on the Trend)

If you’ve been perusing the red carpets or runways looking for style inspo, you’ve probably noticed that one colour has suddenly emerged as the must-wear shade for spring: lavender. Celebs like Victoria Beckham and Jennifer Lopez have been spotted donning the trendy hue, and it was alllll over the spring runways. Even better, it looks amazing in both large and small doses, so throw on a dress or summery top if you want to go all-out, or dip your toe into this trend by opting for an accessory—think, earrings, a bag or shoe.

Here are 23 on-trend lavender fashion pieces to add to your shopping list, from the prettiest work top ever to four stand-out options for your summer handbag situation.

