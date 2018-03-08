What Is With Kim K’s Hideous Sunglasses?

Your girl, Kim Kardashian West, is back at it wearing another head-scratching fashion trend. The mom of three is taking cues from dads all over (and, no, Kanye isn’t one of them) and wearing super sporty sunglasses like it’s a totally normal thing.

Athleisure is nothing new for the reality star. Leggings and bodysuits are practically her M.O. and she’s the only person we know that can make bike shorts look chic, but this uber-sporty accessory is taking the vibes a bit too far, in our opinion. The oversized, plastic wraparound frames remind us of what dudes accessorized their prom lewks with in the late ’90s (just add a shiny baby-blue tie), and that’s a trend we just can’t get behind.

This new look comes just weeks after Kim revealed, on an ep of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, that her fashion designer hubby emailed her (yes, you read that correctly) fashion rules, specifically telling her to avoid big sunglasses and to wear ’90s-inspired tiny sunglasses instead. Even though emailing your wife—a grown woman who can make her own decisions—style advice is totally heinous, we’d choose Kanye’s small sunglasses suggestion over these sporty ones any day of the week.

But if you’re brave enough to take on this trend—and your dad doesn’t want to loan you his pair—we’ve rounded up options that you can buy now. Take a peek.

M2 Frame XL, $150, ca.oakley.com

