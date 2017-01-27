7 Surprising Things You Didn’t Know About Kendall Jenner

Most of Kendall Jenner’s life has been spent in front of a camera. So it may come as a surprise that the model and Kardashian sister has landed a job behind the lens. The 21-year-old has photographed eight different covers for Love magazine’s “The Fans Issue” using never-before-seen models shortlisted from a social media competition.

It’s Jenner’s second high-profile gig as a photographer, having previously shot Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber for the magazine last summer. But taking a perfect picture isn’t Kendall’s only hidden talent. Here are seven facts we bet you didn’t know about the model/photographer.

A photo posted by LOVE MAGAZINE (@thelovemagazine) on Jan 27, 2017 at 4:06am PST

She is afraid of pancakes

Kendall suffers from trypophobia, the fear of clusters of small holes in irregular patterns. “Things that could set me off are pancakes, honeycomb or lotus heads (the worst!),” she wrote in a blog post. “I can’t even look at little holes—it gives me the worst anxiety.”

She can legit recreate a bird’s call

Kendall first displayed her unique talent for making the sound of birds chirping on a post model Cara Delevingne shared on her Instagram. She also performed her birdsong on the spot during Vogue‘s “73 Questions” video interview.

A video posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Dec 4, 2015 at 12:33pm PST

She has matching tattoos with her girl squad

Speaking about her close-knit group of girlfriends (Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne and Hailey Baldwin) Kendall told Allure magazine that they all have matching broken-heart tattoos. “This is going to sound really, really lame, but we all call ourselves the Super Natural Friend Group because we all have such cool individual lives and we’ve been dreaming about them since we were so young,” she said.

She’s actually related to Gigi Hadid

Best friends Ken and Wigi (their nicknames for each other) are so close, you could mistake them for being sisters. But few people know they are actually connected through family. Gigi’s stepfather David Foster was once married to songwriter and actress Linda Thompson, who was previously married to Caitlyn Jenner, Kendall’s father. It’s a small world.

A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Nov 2, 2016 at 3:49am PDT

She had her first encounter with the paparazzi before she was born

Mother Kris Jenner was pregnant with Kendall when she attended the infamous trial of O.J. Simpson for the murder of his wife (and Kris’ close friend) Nicole Brown Simpson. Kris’ ex-husband Robert Kardashian was a part of the football player’s defence, labelled The Dream Team.

Her middle name is Nicole

On the subject of that trial, in her memoir Kris revealed that Kendall’s middle name was picked in memory of her late friend Nicole Brown Simpson. In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres last year, Kris said: “[Nicole] and I were supposed to have lunch the day after she was murdered. She said she wanted to show me some things and talk about what was in her safe. So now, unfortunately, it all makes sense… That’s probably what she wanted to reveal to me that next day, which broke my heart because I will always feel horrible that I didn’t pay enough attention.”

She didn’t go to her own prom

“Sooo, I’m not sure if you knew this about me, but I didn’t go to prom,” wrote Kendall on her website in 2016. “I feel like–whatever, it’s not that big of a deal! You’re not going to regret it the rest of your life, I can promise you that… Just remember, you embracing your ‘own thing’ is pretty much the most attractive trait a girl can have.” Preach.



Related:

Kendall Jenner’s 21 All-Time Best Off-Duty Style Moments

12 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Melania Trump

Where to Snag Hailey Baldwin’s Perfect Black Skinnies (for Only $13!)